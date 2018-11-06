ULEB Avrupa Kupası: Türk Telekom: 81 - Zenit: 75

ULEB Avrupa Kupası’nda C Grubu 6.
ULEB Avrupa Kupası'nda C Grubu 6. hafta maçında Türk Telekom, Rusya'nın Zenit takımını 81-75 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ankara Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Spiros Gkontas, Igor Dragojevic, Michelle Rossi
Türk Telekom: Landesberg 27, Yunus Sonsırmax , Gabriel 4, Campbell 10, Stimac 20, Redding 14, Kaya Pekerx , Metin Türen 6, Polat Kayax , Nusret Yıldırımx , Serhat Çetinx
Başantrenör: Burak Gören
Zenit: Jennigs 3, Karasev 16, Pushkovx , Voronov 3, Simonovicx , Reynolds 11, Trushkin 11, Scrubb 16, Valiev 5, Uthoff 10, Paninx
Başantrenör: Vasili Karasev
1. Periyot: 17-13 (Türk Telekom lehine)
Devre: 38-41 (Zenit lehine)
3. Periyot: 58-53 (Türk Telekom lehine)