ULEB Avrupa Kupası: Türk Telekom: 81 - Zenit: 75

ULEB Avrupa Kupası’nda C Grubu 6.

ULEB Avrupa Kupası'nda C Grubu 6. hafta maçında Türk Telekom, Rusya'nın Zenit takımını 81-75 mağlup etti.



Salon: Ankara Spor Salonu


Hakemler: Spiros Gkontas, Igor Dragojevic, Michelle Rossi


Türk Telekom: Landesberg 27, Yunus Sonsırmax , Gabriel 4, Campbell 10, Stimac 20, Redding 14, Kaya Pekerx , Metin Türen 6, Polat Kayax , Nusret Yıldırımx , Serhat Çetinx


Başantrenör: Burak Gören


Zenit: Jennigs 3, Karasev 16, Pushkovx , Voronov 3, Simonovicx , Reynolds 11, Trushkin 11, Scrubb 16, Valiev 5, Uthoff 10, Paninx


Başantrenör: Vasili Karasev


1. Periyot: 17-13 (Türk Telekom lehine)


Devre: 38-41 (Zenit lehine)


3. Periyot: 58-53 (Türk Telekom lehine)

