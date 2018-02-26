12 Dev Adam, Letonya'ya yenildi

Salon: Riga Arena
Hakemler: Marius Ciulin xx, Fernando Calatrava xx, Michal Proc xx
Letonya: Janis Blums xx 8, Ingus Jakovics xx 10, Zanis Peiners xx 10, Andzejs Pasecniks xx 8, Aigars Skele x 5, Rolands Smits xxx 13, Martins Meiers xxx 13, Rihards Lomazs xx 10, Andrejs Grazulis x 2
Başnatrenör: Ainars Bagatskis
Türkiye: Furkan Aldemir x 4, Bobby Dixon xxxx 23, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 11, Kenan Sipahi xx 8, Sertaç Şanlı x 2, Doğuş Balbay x 7, Metin Türen x 5, Ege Arar x 6, Göksenin Köksal x 4, Barış Ermiş x
Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca
1. periyot: 14-21 (Türkiye lehine)
Devre: 32-36 (Türkiye lehine)
3. periyot: 57-54 (Letonya lehine)