90.Oscar Akademi ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı

Guillermo del Toro’nun yönettiği “The Shape of Water - Suyun Sesi”, 13 dalda aday gösterilerek, en fazla adaylık kazanan film ünvanını elde etti.

90. Akademi Ödülleri Adayları şöyle:

En İyi Film: Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Timothee Chalamet-Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis-Phantom Thread, Daniel Kaluuya-Get Out, Gary Oldman-Darkest Hour, Denzel Washington-Roman J. Israel, Esq.

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Sally Hawkins- The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing- Missouri, Margot Robbie - I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird, Meryl Streep- The Post.

En İyi Yönetmen: (Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan), (Get Out, Jordan Peele), (Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig), (Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson), (The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro).

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: (Mary J. Blige, Mudbound), (Allison Janney, I,Tonya), (Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread), (Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird), (Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Willem Dafoe-The Florida Project, Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water, Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World, Sam Rockwell- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory, The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin, Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

En İyi Özgün Senaryo: The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, Get Out, Jordan Peele, Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh.

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı: Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water.

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni: Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Mudbound, The Shape of Water

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı: Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria & Abdul

En İyi Ses Kurgusu: Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars - The Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı: Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars - The Last Jedi.

En İyi Kısa Animasyon: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes

En İyi Kısa Film: DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child, Watu Wote/All of Us

En İyi Müzik: Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Görsel Efekt: Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes

En İyi Film Kurgusu: Baby Driver, Dunkirk, I Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı: Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Wonder.

En İyi Yabancı Film: A Fantastic Woman - Şili, The Insult - Lübnan, Loveless - Rusya, On Body and Soul - Macaristan, The Square - İsveç

En İyi Kısa Belgesel: Edith and Eddie, Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills, Traffic Stop

En İyi Belgesel: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Man in Aleppo, Strong Island.

En İyi Şarkı: “Mighty River,” Mudbound, “Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name, “Remember Me,” Coco, “Stand Up For Something,” Marshall, “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman.

En İyi Animasyon: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

