Anadolu Efes deplasmanda yenildi

THY Euroleague 26. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, Almanya deplasmanında Brose Bamberg’e 88-79 mağlup oldu.

16 Mart 2018 00:03

Salon: Brose Arena 

Hakemler: Ilıja Belosevic xx, Carlos Cortes xx Igor Dragojevic xx
Brose Baskets Bamberg: Dorell Wright xxx 15, Augustine Rubit xxx 14, Nikos Zisis xx 8, Leon Radosevic xx 15, Ricky Hickman x 5, Daniel Hackett xx 9, Dejan Musli xx 9, Maodo Lo x 5, Lucca Staiger x 3, Luka Mitrovic x 2, Louis Olinde x 3, Aleksej Nikolic x
Başantrenör: Luca Banchi
Anadolu Efes: Errick McCollum xxx 21, Sonny Weems x 6, Birkan Batuk xx 8, Bryant Dunston x 3, Derrick Brown xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x 2, Brock Motum x 4, Vladimir Stimac xxx 18, Toney Douglas x 6
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 22-22
Devre: 44-41 (Brose Baskets Bamberg lehine)
3. Periyot: 69-55 (Brose Baskets Bamberg lehine) 

 

