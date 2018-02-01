Diğer
Anadolu Efes evinde çok rahat

THY EuroLeague’in 21. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında konuk ettiği Valencia Basket’i 82-66 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla Anadolu Efes 6. galibiyetini elde etti.

01 Şubat 2018 23:23

KÜNYE

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Spiros Gkontas xx, Mehdi Difallah xx

Anadolu Efes: Errick McCollum xxxx 24, Zoran Dragic xxx 18, Derrick Brown xx 10, Bryant Dunston xx 8, Toney Douglas x 2, Krunoslav Simon x 5, Vladimir Stimac x 4, Brock Motum xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Valencia Basket: Aaron Doornekamp xx 6, Will Thomas xx 6, Alberto Abalde xx 9, Rafa Martinez xx 7, Tibor Pleiss xx 10, Erick Green xxx 18, Joan Sastre x 6, Josep Puerto x 4, Tryggvi Hlinason x

Başantrenör: Txus Vidorreta

1. periyot: 23-19

Devre: 43-31

3. periyot: 63-53

 

