Anadolu Efes evinde çok rahat

KÜNYE
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Spiros Gkontas xx, Mehdi Difallah xx
Anadolu Efes: Errick McCollum xxxx 24, Zoran Dragic xxx 18, Derrick Brown xx 10, Bryant Dunston xx 8, Toney Douglas x 2, Krunoslav Simon x 5, Vladimir Stimac x 4, Brock Motum xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Valencia Basket: Aaron Doornekamp xx 6, Will Thomas xx 6, Alberto Abalde xx 9, Rafa Martinez xx 7, Tibor Pleiss xx 10, Erick Green xxx 18, Joan Sastre x 6, Josep Puerto x 4, Tryggvi Hlinason x
Başantrenör: Txus Vidorreta
1. periyot: 23-19
Devre: 43-31
3. periyot: 63-53