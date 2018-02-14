Anadolu Efes Fenerbahçe’yi geçip yarı finale yükseldi

Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, Aytuğ Ekti xx, Alper Altuğ Köselerli xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx 4, Melli xxx 12, Melih xx 5, Wanamaker xx 7, Guduric xxx 17, Vesely xxx 18, Sinan x, Muhammed Ali xx 3, Ahmet xx 1, Datome xxx 13
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Anadolu Efes: McCollum xxx 15, Doğuş xx 5, Brown xx 2, Birkan xx 2, Motum xx 12, Dragic xx 9, Dunston xxx 23, Simon xxx 15
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. periyot: 26-14 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 36-45 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. periyot: 67-61 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
5 faul alan: Dragic, McCollum (Anadolu Efes)
Bora Akyol - Uygar Aydın