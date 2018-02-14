Diğer
Anadolu Efes Fenerbahçe’yi geçip yarı finale yükseldi

PTT Erkekler Türkiye Kupası çeyrek final mücadelesinde Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Anadolu Efes’e 83-80’lik sonuçla mağlup oldu. Alınan bu sonuçla yarı finale yükselen Anadolu Efes, Darüşşafaka Basketbol’un rakibi oldu.

Anadolu Efes Fenerbahçeyi geçip yarı finale yükseldi

14 Şubat 2018 22:13

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, Aytuğ Ekti xx, Alper Altuğ Köselerli xx

Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx 4, Melli xxx 12, Melih xx 5, Wanamaker xx 7, Guduric xxx 17, Vesely xxx 18, Sinan x, Muhammed Ali xx 3, Ahmet xx 1, Datome xxx 13

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Anadolu Efes: McCollum xxx 15, Doğuş xx 5, Brown xx 2, Birkan xx 2, Motum xx 12, Dragic xx 9, Dunston xxx 23, Simon xxx 15

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. periyot: 26-14 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 36-45 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. periyot: 67-61 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

5 faul alan: Dragic, McCollum (Anadolu Efes)

Bora Akyol - Uygar Aydın

 

