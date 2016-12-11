Salon: Abdi İpekçi
Hakemler: Yener Yılmaz xx, Önder Yılmaz xx, Serhat Büker xx
Anadolu Efes: Heurtel xx 11, Granger xxx 14, Brown xx 12, Dunston xx 13, Honeycutt xx 6, Doğuş Balbay 7, Furkan Korkmaz xxx 13, Thomas xxx 14, Samet Geyik x 4, Oğulcan Baykan x 2, Berk Demir x
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
Pınar Karşıyaka: Muhammed Baygül xx 14, Owens x 12, Egemen Güven xxx 13, Brown xx 8, Ponitka x 2, Summers xx 8, Alp Karahan xx 7, Soner Şentürk xx 3, Petway x 3
Başantrenör: Nenad Markovic
1. Periyot: 26-19 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 47-33 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 79-51 (Anadolu Efes lehine)