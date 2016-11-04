Diğer
Anadolu Efes, Yunan ekibini iki uzatmada devirdi

Turkish Airlines Euroleague’in 5. haftasında Anadolu Efes, evinde Yunan ekibi Panathinaikos Superfoods’u konuk etti. Lacivert-beyazlılar, normal süresi 70-70 biten karşılaşmanın iki uzatma periyodu sonunda rakibini 91-83 mağlup etti.

04 Kasım 2016 23:37

Salon: Abdi İpekçi Spor Salonu

Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Joseph Bissang xx, David Romano xx

Anadolu Efes: Thomas xx 13, Honeycutt xx 15, Brown x 11, Cedi x 5, Cotton xx 9, Granger xx 7, Omic x 2, Heurtel xx 17, Dunston xx 12

Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic

Panathinaikos Superfoods: Singleton x 5, Nichols xxx 11, Rivers xxx 15, Bochoridis x 3, Fotsis x 3, Pappas xx 13, Feldeine x 4, Gist xx 12, Bourousis xx 7, Calathes xx 10

Başantrenör: Xavi Pascual

1. Periyot: 16-20 (Panathinaikos Superfoods lehine)

Devre: 42-35 (Panathinaikos Superfoods lehine)

3. Periyot: 53-53

Normal süre: 70-70

1. Uzatma: 77-77

