Salon: Abdi İpekçi Spor Salonu
Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Joseph Bissang xx, David Romano xx
Anadolu Efes: Thomas xx 13, Honeycutt xx 15, Brown x 11, Cedi x 5, Cotton xx 9, Granger xx 7, Omic x 2, Heurtel xx 17, Dunston xx 12
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
Panathinaikos Superfoods: Singleton x 5, Nichols xxx 11, Rivers xxx 15, Bochoridis x 3, Fotsis x 3, Pappas xx 13, Feldeine x 4, Gist xx 12, Bourousis xx 7, Calathes xx 10
Başantrenör: Xavi Pascual
1. Periyot: 16-20 (Panathinaikos Superfoods lehine)
Devre: 42-35 (Panathinaikos Superfoods lehine)
3. Periyot: 53-53
Normal süre: 70-70
1. Uzatma: 77-77