Beşiktaş, Yunan ekibi farklı yendi

FIBA Şampiyonlar Ligi 5. hafta maçında Beşiktaş Sompo Japan, Yunan ekibi Aris’i 83-61 mağlup etti.

07 Kasım 2017 22:31

Salon: BJK Akatlar

Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: D. J. Strawberry xx 13, Ryan Boatright xxx 21, Augusto Lima xx 8, Jon Diebler xx 16, Kyle Weems x 5, Erkan Veyseloğlu x 2, Earl Clark xx 6, Sertaç Şanlı xx 4, Muratcan Güler x 6, Semih Erden x 2, Kenan Sipahi x, Can Maxim Mutaf x

Başantrenör: Ufuk Sarıca

Aris: Giannis Athineou xx 18, Michail Tsairelis x 8, Keith Benson xx 10, Spyridon Mourtos x 3, Dimitrios Flionis x 3, Kwame Vaughn xx 4, Kyle Weaver x, Panagiotis Vasilopoulos xx 3, Brent Petway x 5, Gary Bell xx 7, Vasileos Christidis x

Başantrenör: Panagiotis Giannakis

1. Periyot: 15-22 (Aris lehine)

Devre: 40-33 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)

3. Periyot: 60-47 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)

