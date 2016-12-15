Diğer
Daçka, İspanya devini devirdi

Darüşşafaka Doğuş, Turkish Airlines Euroleague’in 12. haftasında sahasında İspanya’nın Real Madrid ekibini 81-68’lik skorla mağlup etti. Ev sahibi ekip bu sonuçla galibiyet sayısını 6’ya çıkardı.

Daçka, İspanya devini devirdi

15 Aralık 2016 22:46

Salon: Volkswagen Arena

Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Elias Koromilas xx, Tomislav Hordov xx

Darüşşafaka Doğuş: Anderson xx 3, Wanamaker xxxx 27, Clyburn xxx 14, Moerman xx 12, Semih Erden xx 7, Furkan Aldemir xx 2, Harangody xx 4, Birkan Batuk xx 2, Wilbekin xx 5, Bertans xx 5, Mehmet Yağmur xx

Başantrenör: David Blatt

Real Madrid: Fernandez xx 9, Maciulis xx 8, Doncic xx 8, Reyes xxx 16, Ayon xx 8, Draper x 7, Hunter xx 10, Carroll x, Taylor x, Nocioni x 2

Başantrenör: Pablo Laso

1. Periyot: 17-20 (Real Madrid lehine)

Devre: 35-31 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine)

3. Periyot: 52-44 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine)


