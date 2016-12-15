Salon: Volkswagen Arena
Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Elias Koromilas xx, Tomislav Hordov xx
Darüşşafaka Doğuş: Anderson xx 3, Wanamaker xxxx 27, Clyburn xxx 14, Moerman xx 12, Semih Erden xx 7, Furkan Aldemir xx 2, Harangody xx 4, Birkan Batuk xx 2, Wilbekin xx 5, Bertans xx 5, Mehmet Yağmur xx
Başantrenör: David Blatt
Real Madrid: Fernandez xx 9, Maciulis xx 8, Doncic xx 8, Reyes xxx 16, Ayon xx 8, Draper x 7, Hunter xx 10, Carroll x, Taylor x, Nocioni x 2
Başantrenör: Pablo Laso
1. Periyot: 17-20 (Real Madrid lehine)
Devre: 35-31 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine)
3. Periyot: 52-44 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine)