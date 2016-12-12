Diğer
Daçka, Yeşilgiresunspor'u farklı yendi

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi'nin 10. haftasında Yeşilgiresun Belediyespor evinde konuk ettiği Darüşşafaka Doğuş’a 61-80 mağlup oldu.

Daçka, Yeşilgiresunsporu farklı yendi

12 Aralık 2016 21:00

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi maç sonucu: Yeşilgiresun Belediyespor: 61 - Darüşşafaka Doğuş: 80

Salon: Giresun 19 Eylül

Hakemler: Murat Biricik xx, Ziya Özorhon xx, İbrahim Altıntaş xx
Yeşilgiresun Belediyespor: Armstad xx 5, Enes Berkay Taşkıran xx 2, Emircan Koşut xx 10, Okben Ulubay xx 25, İnanç Koç xx, Gill xx 13, Doğuş Özdemiroğlu xx 6, Tansu Aksoy x
Başantrenör: Aleksadar Trifunovic
Darüşşafaka Doğuş: Wilbekin xx 15, Mehmet Yağmur xx 2, Wanamaker xx 8, Furkan Aldemir xx 8, Birkan Batuk xx 6, Meorman xx 24, Cylburn xx 3, Harangody xx 2, Anderson xx 11, Semih Erden 1 xx
Başantrenör: David Blatt
1. Periyot: 18-18
Devre: 36-37 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine)
3. Periyot: 47-59 (Darüşşafaka Doğuş lehine) 

Resul Yanbul 

