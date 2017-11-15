Diğer
Kategoriler

Fenerbahçe Doğuş sahasında mağlup!

THY Euroleague’in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, sahasında normal süresi 75-75 sona eren mücadelede Yunan ekibi Olympiacos’a 90-83’lük sonuçla mağlup oldu.

Fenerbahçe Doğuş sahasında mağlup!

15 Kasım 2017 22:52

 THY Euroleague’in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, sahasında normal süresi 75-75 sona eren mücadelede Yunan ekibi Olympiacos’a 90-83’lük sonuçla mağlup oldu.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve etkinlik
Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Benjamin Jimenez xx, Carmelo Paternico xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx 2, Melli xx 11, Wanamaker xx 15, Sloukas xx 13, Nunnally xxxx 22, Guduric xx 4, Vesely xx 8, Datome xx 8
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Olympiacos: Mclean xx 9, Papapetrou x, Agravanis x, Milutinov xx 10, Strelnieks xx 16, Printezis xx 18, Papanikolaou xx 7, Mantzaris x, Roberts xxxx 21, Wiltjer x, Thompson xx 9
Başantrenör: Giannis Sfairopoulos
1. periyot: 17-18 (Olympiacos lehine)
Devre: 40-30 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
3. periyot: 53-57 (Olympiacos lehine)
Normal süre: 75-75 

Bora Akyol - Mehmet Şirin Topaloğlu
 

 

YORUM YAZ
Lütfen Bekleyiniz ...

Toplam Yorum (0)

Şehir Seç
  • İstanbul

    İstanbul 18°C

  • Ankara

    Ankara 18°C

  • İzmir

    İzmir 23°C

  • Bursa

    Bursa 21°C

  • Trabzon

    Trabzon 17°C

TÜMÜ
YEREL HABERLER
      FOTO GALERİ
        AdIDM.
        KartTR Astropay
        Astropay | Türkiye'nin Tek Resmi Lisans Belgeli Astropay Satış Adresi KartTR.Com'dan ✓ astropay kart satın alabilirsiniz.
        Takı Dükkanı
        Gümüş Alyans Modelleri
        Nice Türkiye
        Nice Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.nice-turkey.com
        Bft Türkiye
        Bft Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.bft-turkiye.com

        AdIDM Reklam Vermek İçin Tıklayın
        BURADA YER ALMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN!
        Reklamı Geç