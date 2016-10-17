Salon: Ülker Sports Arena
Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz xx, Özlem Yalman xx, Can Mavisu xx
Fenerbahçe: Ali Muhammed xx 9, Egehan xx 4, Bogdanovic xx 5, Vesely xxx 10, Antic xxx 15, Sloukas xx 10, Nunnally xx 7, Kalinic x 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 5, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 6, Berk Uğurlu x 2
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor: Calloway xx 10, Armand x, Klobucar xx 5, Deniz Kılıçlı xx 6, Markota xx 8, Smith, McCauley xx 10, Kartal Özmızrak xxx 12, Mert Çevik x 7, Erbil Eroğlu x 2, Ayberk Olmaz x 2
Başantrenör: Ertuğrul Erdoğan
1. Periyot: 21-9 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 40-24 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 57-42 (Fenerbahçe lehine)