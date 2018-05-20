Diğer
ÖZET İZLE: Fenerbahçe Doğuş Real Madrid final four özeti izle

Fenerbahçe Doğuş, THY EuroLeague finalinde Real Madrid'e 85-80 mağlup oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler Avrupa ikincisi oldu.

20 Mayıs 2018 23:47

THY EuroLeague Final-Four Finali'nde Real Madrid'e 85-80 mağlup olan Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Avrupa ikincisi oldu.

Fenerbahçe Doğuş:80 Real Madrid:85

Salon: Stark Arena

Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Borys Ryzhyk xx, Olegs Latisevs xx

Real Madrid: Campazzo x, Causeur xxx 17, Doncic xxx 15, Reyes x 6, Ayon x 4, Randolph xx 3, Fernandez xx 5, Carroll xx 9, Tavares x 8, Llull x 5, Thompkins xxx 10, Taylor x 3

Başantrenör: Pablo Laso

Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Wanamaker xxx 14, Guduric x, Kalinic xx 7, Vesely x 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 8, Melli xxx 28, Sloukas xx 7, Ali Muhammed x 7, Datome xx 6, Nunnaly x

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. Periyot: 21-17 (Real Madrid lehine)

Devre: 38-40 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

3. Periyot: 63-55 (Real Madrid lehine)

5 faulle çıkanlar: 37.19 LLull, 39.22 Doncic (Real Madrid), 39.28 Vesely, 39.48 Datome (Fenerbahçe Doğuş)  

 

