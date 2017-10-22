Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 96 - Gaziantep Basketbol: 71

Salon: Ülker Arena
Hakemler: Ahmet Ersan Ergüler xx, Ozan Çakar xx, Ahmet Tatlıcı xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Melli xx 10, Barış Hersek x, Melih xx 12, Wanamaker xx 10, Egehan xx 2, Nunnally xxx 19, Guduric xx 2, Vesely xxx 20, Sinan Güler xx 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Datome xx 11
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Gaziantep Basketbol: Rudd Jr xx 7, White Jr xx 12, Orhan Haciyeva x, Lyons xx 14, Williams xx 4, Balazic xx 4,
Erden Eryüz x, Can Öğüt xx 5, Erol Can xx 6, Armand xxx 19
Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas
1. periyot: 28-17 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 44-47 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)
3. periyot: 72-59 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)