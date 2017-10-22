Diğer
Kategoriler
  • iha.com.tr »
  • Spor »
  • Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 96 - Gaziantep Basketbol: 71

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 96 - Gaziantep Basketbol: 71

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 3. haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş sahasında karşılaştığı Gaziantep Basketbol’u 96-71 mağlup etti.

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 96 - Gaziantep Basketbol: 71

22 Ekim 2017 22:49

Salon: Ülker Arena

Hakemler: Ahmet Ersan Ergüler xx, Ozan Çakar xx, Ahmet Tatlıcı xx

Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Melli xx 10, Barış Hersek x, Melih xx 12, Wanamaker xx 10, Egehan xx 2, Nunnally xxx 19, Guduric xx 2, Vesely xxx 20, Sinan Güler xx 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Datome xx 11

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Gaziantep Basketbol: Rudd Jr xx 7, White Jr xx 12, Orhan Haciyeva x, Lyons xx 14, Williams xx 4, Balazic xx 4,

Erden Eryüz x, Can Öğüt xx 5, Erol Can xx 6, Armand xxx 19

Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas

1. periyot: 28-17 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

Devre: 44-47 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)

3. periyot: 72-59 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine) 

 

YORUM YAZ
Lütfen Bekleyiniz ...

Toplam Yorum (0)

Şehir Seç
  • İstanbul

    İstanbul 19°C

  • Ankara

    Ankara 17°C

  • İzmir

    İzmir 21°C

  • Bursa

    Bursa 22°C

  • Trabzon

    Trabzon 28°C

TÜMÜ
YEREL HABERLER
      FOTO GALERİ
        AdIDM.
        KartTR Astropay
        Astropay | Türkiye'nin Tek Resmi Lisans Belgeli Astropay Satış Adresi KartTR.Com'dan ✓ astropay kart satın alabilirsiniz.
        Takı Dükkanı
        Gümüş Alyans Modelleri
        Nice Türkiye
        Nice Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.nice-turkey.com
        Bft Türkiye
        Bft Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.bft-turkiye.com

        AdIDM Reklam Vermek İçin Tıklayın
        BURADA YER ALMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN!
        Reklamı Geç