  iha.com.tr
  Spor
  Trabzonspor MP uzatmalarda yıkıldı

Trabzonspor MP uzatmalarda yıkıldı

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi 2. haftasında Yeşil Giresunspor Belediyespor’u konuk eden Trabzonspor MP, normal süresi 77-77 biten karşılaşmanın uzatma bölümünde rakibine 85-89 mağlup oldu.

Trabzonspor MP uzatmalarda yıkıldı

15 Ekim 2016 20:45

KÜNYE

Salon: Hayri Gür

Hakemler: Mehmet Keseratar xx, Serkan Emlek xx, Alper Özgök xx

Trabzonspor MP: Dwight Hardy xx 8, Lee xxx 15, Moody xx 12, Wright xxx 19, Green xx 10, Ozan Anton Odabaşı x, Nikolov xx 2, Kenny Kadji xx 2, Mustafa Baştürk xx 9, Dusan Cantekin xx 8, Erol Can Çinko xx

Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor: Ricky Ledo xxx 11, Okben Ulubay xxx 20, Emircan xxx 16, Armstead xxx 15, Anthony Gill xx 6, Samet x, Enes xx 6, Doğuş x 2, Mahalbasic xxx 13, İnanç Koç xx, Tansu xx

1. Periyot: 22-25 (Yeşil Gires Belediyespor lehine)

Devre: 38-45 (Yeşil Gires Belediyespor lehine)

3.Periyot: 52-63 (Yeşil Gires Belediyespor lehine)


