14 Nisan 2017 23:04

Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi

Fenerbahçe, Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi 26.

Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi

14 Nisan 2017 23:04

hafta maçında evinde Gaziantep Basketbol’u 97-92 mağlup etti.



Salon: Ülker Sports Arena


Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, İsmail Aydın xx, Kerem Baki xx


Fenerbahçe: Sloukas xx 9, Bogdanovic xxx 26, Datome xx 19, Kalinic xx 14, Vesely xx 18, Udoh x 8, Ali Muhammed x 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Egehan Arna x


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


Gaziantep Basketbol: Cherry xxx 12, Denmon xxx 15, Rautins xx 12, Haislip xx 20, Jefferson xxx 25, Alper Özcan xx 8, Balazic x, Erden Eryüz x, Altan Erol x


Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas


1. Periyot: 19-23 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)


Devre: 35-59 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)


3. Periyot: 59-68 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)


5 faulle çıkan: Cherry (Gaziantep Basketbol)




