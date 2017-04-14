Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi

hafta maçında evinde Gaziantep Basketbol’u 97-92 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ülker Sports Arena
Hakemler: Emin Moğulkoç xx, İsmail Aydın xx, Kerem Baki xx
Fenerbahçe: Sloukas xx 9, Bogdanovic xxx 26, Datome xx 19, Kalinic xx 14, Vesely xx 18, Udoh x 8, Ali Muhammed x 3, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Egehan Arna x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Gaziantep Basketbol: Cherry xxx 12, Denmon xxx 15, Rautins xx 12, Haislip xx 20, Jefferson xxx 25, Alper Özcan xx 8, Balazic x, Erden Eryüz x, Altan Erol x
Başantrenör: Stefanos Dedas
1. Periyot: 19-23 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)
Devre: 35-59 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)
3. Periyot: 59-68 (Gaziantep Basketbol lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Cherry (Gaziantep Basketbol)