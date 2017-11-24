THY Euroelague: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 71 - Khimki Moscow: 67

haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş sahasında Rus ekibi Khimki Moscow’u 71-67 mağlup etti.
Salon: Ülker
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Ilija Belosevic xx, Juan Carlos Garcia Gonzalez xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx, Melli xx, Barış xx, Wanamaker xx 16, Egehan xx, Nunnally xx 20, Guduric xx 2, Vesely xx 12, Sinan xx, Ali Muhammed xx 5, Ahmet xx 2, Datome xx 14
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Khimki Moscow: Robinson xx 4, Shved xx 21, Vialtsev xx, Zaytsev xx, Markovic xx 11, Sokolov xx, Monia xx 3, Gill xx 9, Todorovic xx 4, Anderson xx 13, Jenkins xx, Thomas xx 2
Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas
1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 38-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 58-48 (Fenerbahçe lehine)