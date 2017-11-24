Diğer
Kategoriler
24 Kasım 2017 22:38

THY Euroelague: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 71 - Khimki Moscow: 67

THY Euroleague’in 9.

THY Euroelague: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 71 - Khimki Moscow: 67

24 Kasım 2017 22:38

haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş sahasında Rus ekibi Khimki Moscow’u 71-67 mağlup etti.



Salon: Ülker


Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Ilija Belosevic xx, Juan Carlos Garcia Gonzalez xx


Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx, Melli xx, Barış xx, Wanamaker xx 16, Egehan xx, Nunnally xx 20, Guduric xx 2, Vesely xx 12, Sinan xx, Ali Muhammed xx 5, Ahmet xx 2, Datome xx 14


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


Khimki Moscow: Robinson xx 4, Shved xx 21, Vialtsev xx, Zaytsev xx, Markovic xx 11, Sokolov xx, Monia xx 3, Gill xx 9, Todorovic xx 4, Anderson xx 13, Jenkins xx, Thomas xx 2


Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas


1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe lehine)


Devre: 38-26 (Fenerbahçe lehine)


3. Periyot: 58-48 (Fenerbahçe lehine)




YORUM YAZ
Lütfen Bekleyiniz ...

Toplam Yorum (0)

DİĞER İSTANBUL HABERLERİ
İSTANBUL HAVA DURUMU
16
°
C
Sisli
  • Cumartesi
    Sisli
    16°C
  • Pazar
    Sisli
    17°C
  • Pazartesi
    Yağmurlu
    17°C
  • Salı
    Yağmurlu
    13°C
EN ÇOK OKUNAN HABERLER
AdIDM.
KartTR Astropay
Astropay | Türkiye'nin Tek Resmi Lisans Belgeli Astropay Satış Adresi KartTR.Com'dan ✓ astropay kart satın alabilirsiniz.
Takı Dükkanı
Gümüş Alyans Modelleri
Nice Türkiye
Nice Türkiye
Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
www.nice-turkey.com
Bft Türkiye
Bft Türkiye
Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
www.bft-turkiye.com

AdIDM Reklam Vermek İçin Tıklayın
BURADA YER ALMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN!
Reklamı Geç