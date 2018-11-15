THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 72 - Fenerbahçe: 73

THY Euroleague’in 15.
THY Euroleague'in 15. haftasında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 73-72 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla 6. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Peace And Friendship
Hakemler: Ryzhyk Borys, Rocha Fernando, Peruga Carlos
Olympiakos: Georgios Printezis 10, Vassilis Spanoulis 8, Nikola Milutinov 6, Nigel Williams-Goss 13, Janis Timma, Janis Strelnieks 2, Axel Toupane 6, Kostas Papanikolaou 18, Vangelis Mantzaris 2, Georgios Bogris 4, Zach Leday 3
Başantrenör: David Blatt
Fenerbahçe: Nicolo Melli 8, Kostas Sloukasx 20, Nikola Kalinic 16, Melih Mahmutoğlu 12, Ahmet Düverioğlu 2, Joffrey Lauvergne 6, Luigi Datome 7, Bobby Dixon 2, Sinan Güler, Marko Guduric
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. periyot: 18-21 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 39-39
3. periyot: 53-50 (Olympiakos lehine)