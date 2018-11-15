İhlas Haber Ajansı

THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 72 - Fenerbahçe: 73

THY Euroleague’in 15.

THY Euroleague'in 15. haftasında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 73-72 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla 6. galibiyetine imza attı.



Salon: Peace And Friendship


Hakemler: Ryzhyk Borys, Rocha Fernando, Peruga Carlos


Olympiakos: Georgios Printezis 10, Vassilis Spanoulis 8, Nikola Milutinov 6, Nigel Williams-Goss 13, Janis Timma, Janis Strelnieks 2, Axel Toupane 6, Kostas Papanikolaou 18, Vangelis Mantzaris 2, Georgios Bogris 4, Zach Leday 3


Başantrenör: David Blatt


Fenerbahçe: Nicolo Melli 8, Kostas Sloukasx 20, Nikola Kalinic 16, Melih Mahmutoğlu 12, Ahmet Düverioğlu 2, Joffrey Lauvergne 6, Luigi Datome 7, Bobby Dixon 2, Sinan Güler, Marko Guduric


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


1. periyot: 18-21 (Fenerbahçe lehine)


Devre: 39-39


3. periyot: 53-50 (Olympiakos lehine)

