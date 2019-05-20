Anadolu Efes, Euroleague ikincisi

Salon: Fernando Buesa Arena
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser, Luigi Lamonica, Olegs Latisevs
Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin 29, Vasilije Micic 10, Bryant Dunston 13, Adrien Moerman 2, James
Anderson 7, Krunoslav Simon 15, Brock Motum 4, Rodrigue Beaubois 3, Tibor Pleiss, Doğuş Balbay
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
CSKA Moscow: Will Clyburn 20, Nando De Colo 15, Daniel Hackett 7, Othello Hunter 7, Nikita Kurbanov 7, Cory Higgins 20, Kyle Hines 9, Sergio Rodriguez 6, Alec Peters, Joel Bolomboy
Başantrenör: Yunanistan Dimitrios Itoudis
1. Periyot: 20-29 (CSKA Moscow lehine)
Devre: 42-44 (CSKA Moscow lehine)
3. Periyot: 62-68 (CSKA Moscow lehine)