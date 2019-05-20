İhlas Haber Ajansı

Anadolu Efes, Euroleague ikincisi

THY Euroleague Final-Four Finali'nde Anadolu Efes, CSKA Moskova'ya 91-83 mağlup olarak ikinci oldu.

Salon: Fernando Buesa Arena

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser, Luigi Lamonica, Olegs Latisevs

Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin 29, Vasilije Micic 10, Bryant Dunston 13, Adrien Moerman 2, James

Anderson 7, Krunoslav Simon 15, Brock Motum 4, Rodrigue Beaubois 3, Tibor Pleiss, Doğuş Balbay
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

CSKA Moscow: Will Clyburn 20, Nando De Colo 15, Daniel Hackett 7, Othello Hunter 7, Nikita Kurbanov 7, Cory Higgins 20, Kyle Hines 9, Sergio Rodriguez 6, Alec Peters, Joel Bolomboy
Başantrenör: Yunanistan Dimitrios Itoudis

1. Periyot: 20-29 (CSKA Moscow lehine)

Devre: 42-44 (CSKA Moscow lehine)

3. Periyot: 62-68 (CSKA Moscow lehine)  

