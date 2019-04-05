İhlas Haber Ajansı

Fenerbahçe Beko lider bitirdi

Fenerbahçe Beko, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague normal sezon son hafta maçında Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv’i 78-75 mağlup ederek, 25 galibiyet ile EuroLeague normal sezonu lider tamamladı.

 

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Sasa Pukl, Juan Carlos Garica, Mehdi Difallah

Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed 3, Green 7, Kalinic 5, Melli 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu 5, Tarık Biberovic 1, Sloukas 22, Guduric 13, Sinan Güler, Datome 17
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Maccabi FOX: Dibartolomeo 9, Wilbekin 13, Caloiaro 6, O'Bryant 6, Black 23, Pargo 4, Roll 4, Avdija 10, Tyus, Cohen, Zoosman
Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos

1. Periyot: 20-20
Devre: 41-41
3. Periyot: 51-59 (Maccabi FOX lehine)

5 faulle çıkan: Datome (Fenerbahçe Beko)  

