Fenerbahçe Beko lider bitirdi

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Sasa Pukl, Juan Carlos Garica, Mehdi Difallah
Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed 3, Green 7, Kalinic 5, Melli 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu 5, Tarık Biberovic 1, Sloukas 22, Guduric 13, Sinan Güler, Datome 17
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Maccabi FOX: Dibartolomeo 9, Wilbekin 13, Caloiaro 6, O'Bryant 6, Black 23, Pargo 4, Roll 4, Avdija 10, Tyus, Cohen, Zoosman
Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos
1. Periyot: 20-20
Devre: 41-41
3. Periyot: 51-59 (Maccabi FOX lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Datome (Fenerbahçe Beko)