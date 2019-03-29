Fenerbahçe Beko sezon liderliğini garantiledi

Salon: Mediolanum Forum
Hakemler: Bırys Ryzhyk, Matej Boltauzer, Carlos Cortes
Olimpia Milano: Mike Hames 8, Vladimir Micov 15, Fontecchio, Tarczewski 7, Nedovic 3, Kuzminkas 4, Nunnallyx 26, Burns, Brooks 7, Curtis Jerrells 20
Başantrenör: Simone Pianigiani
Fenerbahçe: Green 12, Melli 6, Melih 10, Kalinicx 22, Guduric 9, Sinan 6, Ali Muhammedx 23, Ahmet 4, Datome 12
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 17-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 42-52 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot:68-73 (Fenerbahçe lehine)