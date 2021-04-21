THY Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 92 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 76

Salon: Megasport Arena
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica, Olegs Latisevs, Gytis Vilius
CSKA Moskova: Daniel Hackettx 20, Tornike Shengelia 6, Nikita Kurbanov 2, Michael Eric 4, Darrun Hilliard, Will Clyburnx 20, Johannes Voigtmann 12, Janis Strelnieks 6, Gabriel Lundberg 7, Semen Antonov 9, Ivan Ukhov 6
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nando De Colox 27, Danilo Barthel 6, Kyle O'Quinn 11, Marko Guduric 11, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Lorenzo Brown 12, Tarık Biberovic 9, Alex Perez, Kenan Sipahi, Berkay Candan
Başantrenör: Igor Kokoskov
1. Periyot: 28-23 (CSKA Moskova lehine)
Devre: 53-44 (CSKA Moskova lehine)
3. Periyot: 64-66 (Fenerbahçe lehine)