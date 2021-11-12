THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 43 - Armani Milan: 68

Salon: Ü. Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Sasa Pukl, Fernando Rocha, Jakub Zamojski
Fenerbahçe Beko: Henry 12, Guduric 3, Shayok, Vesely 9, Booker 2, De Colo 2, Pierre, Polonara 2, Şehmus Hazer 9, Ahmet Düverioğlu 4, Tarık Biberovic
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
AX Armani Exchange Milan: Hall 9, Shields 13, Datome 11, Melli 6, Hines 4, Rodriguez 3, Tarczewski 2, Ricci 5, Grant 6, Mitoglou 9, Biligha, Daniels
Başantrenör: Ettore Messina
1. Periyot: 3-22 (Armani Milan lehine)
Devre: 20-37 (Armani Milan lehine)
3. Periyot: 29-62 (Armani Milan lehine)