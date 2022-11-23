İhlas Haber Ajansı

SON DAKİKA

Whatsapp İhbar Hattı

Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi: Galatasaray Nef: 88 - Hapoel Holon: 75

Erkekler Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi 4.

hafta maçında Galatasaray Nef, İsrail temsilcisi Hapoel Atsmon Holon'u 88-75 mağlup etti.



Salon: Sinan Erdem


Hakemler: Yohan Rosso (Fransa), Paulo Marques (Portekiz), Radomir Vojinovic (Karadağ)


Galatasaray Nef: Dee Bost 9, Sadık Emir Kabaca 17, Mahir Ağva, Dylan Ennis 24, Göksenin Köksal 5, Tyrus McGee 8, Yunus Sonsırma 1, Angelo Caloiaro 18, Jehyve Floyd, Hummer 6, Muhaymin Mustafa


Başantrenör: Andreas Pistiolis


Hapoel Atsmon Holon: Regland 11, Johnson 12, Dalton 3,Martin Jones 13, Erick Green 15, Bourdillon 11, Harel Dadon, Niv Misgav 10


Başantrenör: Guy Goodes


1. Periyot: 17-18 (Hapoel Atsmon Holon lehine)


Devre: 45-39 (Galatasaray Nef lehine)


3. Periyot: 60-59 (Galatasaray Nef lehine)

Yerel Haberler

GERİ BİLDİRİM

Geliştirme sürecine katkıda bulunmak için lütfen sitede karşılaştığınız hataları bize bildirin.