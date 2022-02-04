THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 78 - LDLC Asvel: 72

THY Euroleague’in 25.
THY Euroleague'in 25. haftasında Anadolu Efes, Fransız ekibi LDLC Asvel'i 78-72 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla lacivert-beyazlılar 12. galibiyetini elde ederken, Asvel ise 15. yenilgisini aldı.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Ilija Belosevic, Anne Panther, Rain Peerandi
Anadolu Efes: Beaubois 10, Larkin 19, Simon 14, Singleton 4, Pleiss 12, Micic 7, Dunston 9, Bryant, Moerman 3
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
LDLC Asvel: Knight 21, Jones 13, Gist 4, Lacombe 6, Strazel 13, Antetokounmpo 2, Fall 6, Osetkowski 7, Kahudi, Risacher
Başantrenör:Tj Parker
1. Periyot: 15-16 (LDLC Asvel lehine)
Devre: 32-36 (LDLC Asvel lehine)
3. Periyot: 54-50 (Anadolu Efes lehine)