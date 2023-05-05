İhlas Haber Ajansı

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - Olimpiakos: 69

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague Play-off Turu 4.

maçında Yunan ekibi Olimpiakos'u 73-69 yenerek seride durumu 2-2'ye getirdi.



Salon: Ülker


Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez, Sasa Pukl, Mehdi Difallah


Fenerbahçe Beko: Dyshawn Pierre 17, Tyler Dorsey 16, Nigel Hayes-Davis 12, Johnathan Motley 9, Carsen Edwards 8, Nick Calathes 5, Marco Guduric 4, Tonye Jekiri 2


Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis


Olimpiakos: Shaquielle McKissic 20, Moustapha Fall 12, Isaiah Canaan 12, Thomas Walkup 8, Kostas Papanikolaou 4, Tarık Black 3, Joel Bolomboy 3, Kostas Sloukas 3, Sasha Vezenkov 2, Alec Peters 2


Başantrenör: Christos Pappas


1. Periyot: 18-17 (Fenerbahçe lehine)


Devre: 32-33 (Olimpiakos lehine)


3. Periyot: 48-49 (Olimpiakos lehine)

