THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - Olimpiakos: 69

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague Play-off Turu 4.
maçında Yunan ekibi Olimpiakos'u 73-69 yenerek seride durumu 2-2'ye getirdi.
Salon: Ülker
Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez, Sasa Pukl, Mehdi Difallah
Fenerbahçe Beko: Dyshawn Pierre 17, Tyler Dorsey 16, Nigel Hayes-Davis 12, Johnathan Motley 9, Carsen Edwards 8, Nick Calathes 5, Marco Guduric 4, Tonye Jekiri 2
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Olimpiakos: Shaquielle McKissic 20, Moustapha Fall 12, Isaiah Canaan 12, Thomas Walkup 8, Kostas Papanikolaou 4, Tarık Black 3, Joel Bolomboy 3, Kostas Sloukas 3, Sasha Vezenkov 2, Alec Peters 2
Başantrenör: Christos Pappas
1. Periyot: 18-17 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 32-33 (Olimpiakos lehine)
3. Periyot: 48-49 (Olimpiakos lehine)