THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 90 - Olympiacos: 75

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague’in 20.
Turkish Airlines EuroLeague'in 20. hafta maçında Olympiacos'u konuk eden Fenerbahçe Beko, mücadeleden 90-75 galip ayrılarak toplamda 18. galibiyetini elde etti ve zirvedeki yerini korudu.
Öte yandan karşılaşma öncesinde EuroLeague'de aralık ayı MVP'si seçilen Jan Vesely'e ödülünü eski basketbolcu Mirsad Türkcan takdim etti.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica, Matej Boltauzer, Carol Peruga
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nicolo Melli 6, Nikola Kalinic 16, Bobby Dixon 13, Erick Green 17, Ahmet Düverioğlu 8, Joffrey Lauvergne 2, Kostas Sloukas 12, Jan Vesely 7, Marko Guduric 5, Luigi Datome 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Olympiacos: Nikola Milutinov 11, Kostas Papanikolaou 8, Georgios Printezis, Nigel Williams-Goss 3, Vassilis Spanoulis 10, Janis Timma 14, Janis Strelnieks 13, Zach Leday 6, Axel Toupane 8, Georgios Bogris 2, Vangelis Mantzaris, Sasha Vezenkov
Başantrenör: David Blatt
1. periyot: 21-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 40-28 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. periyot: 68-54 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)