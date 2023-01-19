THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 98 - AS Monaco: 94

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 2022-23 sezonu 20.
hafta karşılaşmasında Fransız temsilcisi AS Monaco'yu normal süresi 84-84 eşitlikle tamamlanan maçta 98-94 mağlup ederek 13. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Damir Javor, Anne Panther, Emilio Perez
Fenerbahçe Beko: Wilbekin 21, Motley 17, Hayes-Davis 18, Booker 8, Calathes 10, Antetokounmpo 4, Edwards 3, Guduric 17, Pierre, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Metecan Birsen
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Monaco: Brown 6, Blossomgame 6, Motiejunas 11, James 23, Ekobo 9, Loyd, Diallo 13, Hall 7, Outtara 19, Makoundou
Başantrenör: Sasa Obradovic
1. Periyot: 20-20
Devre: 39-47 (Monaco lehine)
3. Periyot: 60-60