İhlas Haber Ajansı

SON DAKİKA

Whatsapp İhbar Hattı

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 98 - AS Monaco: 94

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague 2022-23 sezonu 20.

hafta karşılaşmasında Fransız temsilcisi AS Monaco'yu normal süresi 84-84 eşitlikle tamamlanan maçta 98-94 mağlup ederek 13. galibiyetine imza attı.



Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik


Hakemler: Damir Javor, Anne Panther, Emilio Perez


Fenerbahçe Beko: Wilbekin 21, Motley 17, Hayes-Davis 18, Booker 8, Calathes 10, Antetokounmpo 4, Edwards 3, Guduric 17, Pierre, Melih Mahmutoğlu, Metecan Birsen


Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis


Monaco: Brown 6, Blossomgame 6, Motiejunas 11, James 23, Ekobo 9, Loyd, Diallo 13, Hall 7, Outtara 19, Makoundou


Başantrenör: Sasa Obradovic


1. Periyot: 20-20


Devre: 39-47 (Monaco lehine)


3. Periyot: 60-60

Yerel Haberler

GERİ BİLDİRİM

Geliştirme sürecine katkıda bulunmak için lütfen sitede karşılaştığınız hataları bize bildirin.