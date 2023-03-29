İhlas Haber Ajansı

THY Euroleague: Real Madrid: 90 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 75

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague’in 31.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague'in 31. hafta maçında deplasmanda İspanya temsilcisi Real Madrid'e 90-75 mağlup oldu.



Salon: Wizink Center


Hakemler: Sreten Radovic, Gytis Vilius, Milan Nedovic


Real Madrid: Dzanan Musa 16, Adam Hanga 11, Vincent Poirier 11, Mario Hezonja 10, Guerschon Yabusele 9, Petr Cornelie 9, Rudy Fernandez 9, Gabriel Deck 6, Sergio Rodriguez 5, Walter Tavares 4


Başantrenör: Chus Mateo


Fenerbahçe Beko: Hayes-Davisx 17, Calathes 12, Guduric 10, Booker 9, Biberovic 7, Dorsey 6, Motley 6, Jekiri 6, Edwards 2


Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis


1. Periyot: 24-21 (Real Madrid lehine)


Devre: 49-44 (Real Madrid lehine)


3. Periyot: 68-58 (Real Madrid lehine)

