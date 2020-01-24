İhlas Haber Ajansı

Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - AX Armani Milan: 64

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 21.

hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, AX Armani Milan'ı 73-64 mağlup etti.



Salon: Ülker Spor Etkinlik


Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou, Carlos Peruga, Saso Petek


Fenerbahçe Beko: Sloukas 10, Thomas 10, De Colo 12, Datome 14, Kalinic 10, Vesely 10, Nunnally 4, Westermann 3, Williams


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


AX Armani Milan: Skyes 9, Rodriguez 9, Roll 6, Micov 2, Scola 7, Tarczewski 19, Della Valle 6, Biligha, Gudaitis 2, Nedovic 2, Cinciarini 2


Başantrenör: Ettore Messina


1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)


Devre: 41-31 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)


3. Periyot: 56-47 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

