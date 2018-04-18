Diğer
Fenerbahçe Doğuş’tan iyi başlangıç

Fenerbahçe Doğuş, THY Euroleague Play-Off turu ilk maçında İspanya’nın Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz ekibini 82-73 mağlup etti.

18 Nisan 2018 22:55

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik 

Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Borys Ryzhyk xx, Carmelo Paternico xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Wanamaker xxx 16, Nunnally xx 13, Vesely xx 13, Sloukas xx 10, Datome xx 8, Melli x 5, Guduric x 5, Thompson x 4, Ahmet x 4, Kalinic x 4
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria: Rodrigue Beaubois xx 13, Johannes Voigtmann x 2, Janis Timma x 5, Vincent Poirier x 4, Marcelo Huertas xx 6, Matt Janning xx 11, Tornike Shengelia xx 16, Luca Vildoza xx 12, Ilimane Diop x 4, Patricio Garino x
Başantrenör: Pedro Martinez

1. Periyot: 21-11 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 43-26 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)

3. Periyot: 65-52 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)  

 

