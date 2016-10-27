Diğer
Fenerbahçe Kadın Basketbol Takımı, FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi A Grubu'ndaki ilk hafta maçında İtalya’nın Famila Schio takımı ile karşı karşıya geldi. Sarı-lacivertliler, normal süresi 64-64 eşitlikle tamamlanan müsabakanın uzatma periyotunda rakibini 73-75 mağlup ederek Avrupa Ligi’ne galibiyetle başladı.

27 Ekim 2016 23:36

FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi maç sonucu: Famila Schio: 73 - Fenerbahçe: 75

Salon: Pala Campagnola

Hakemler: Petar Obradovic xx, Pedro Coelho xx, Vilius Maciulaitis xx
Famila Schio: Miyem xxx 14, Martinez x 3, Yacoubou xx 12, Anderson xxxx 24, Zandalasini x 4, Sottana xx 14, Ress x, Macchi x, Gatti x 2
Başantrenör: Miguel Martinez Mendez
Fenerbahçe: Veramenyenka xx 4, Stricklen xx 2, Birsel Vardarlı Demirmen xx 3, Quigley xxxx 35, Esra Ural xxx 16, Ayşe Cora xx 6, Pelin Bilgiç xx 5, Tuğçe Canitez xx 4
Başantrenör: George Dikeoulakos
1. Periyot: 16-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 30-33 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 46-46
Normal süre: 64-64
Beş faul alan: Nuria Martinez (Famila Schio) 

