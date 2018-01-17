Diğer
Kategoriler

Galatasaray Polonya ekibine şans tanımadı

EuroLeague Women A Grubu 12. hafta maçında Galatasaray, Polonya ekibi CCC Polkowice ile City Sports Hall’de karşı karşıya geldi. Sarı-kırmızılılar mücadeleden 86-77 galip ayrılarak A Grubu’ndaki altıncı galibiyetini aldı.

Galatasaray Polonya ekibine şans tanımadı

17 Ocak 2018 23:46

Salon: City Sports Hall

Hakemler: Petar Denkovski xx, Sergii Tyslenko xx, Mindaugas Vecerskis xx

CCC Polkowice: Artemis Spanou xx 12, Alysha Clark xx 14, Elina Dikeoulakou xx 11, Weronika Gajda xx 11, Temi Fagbenle x 6, Magdalena Leciejewska x 5, Antonija Sandric xx 12, Angelika Stankiewicz x 6

Başantrenör: George-Dikeoulakos

Galatasaray: Allie Quigley xxxx 22, Işıl Alben xx 10, Jelena Dubljevic xx 16, Gintare Petronyte x 7, Kaela Davis x 7, Olivia Epoupa xx 12, Ewelina Kobryn xx 12, Tuğba Taşçı x

Başantrenör: Marina Maljkovic

1. Periyot: 22-20 (CCC Polkowice lehine)

Devre: 40-41 (Galatasaray lehine)

3. Periyot: 59-65 (Galatasaray lehine)

 

YORUM YAZ
Lütfen Bekleyiniz ...

Toplam Yorum (0)

Şehir Seç
  • İstanbul

    İstanbul 7°C

  • Ankara

    Ankara 5°C

  • İzmir

    İzmir 10°C

  • Bursa

    Bursa 5°C

  • Trabzon

    Trabzon 21°C

TÜMÜ
YEREL HABERLER
      FOTO GALERİ
        AdIDM.
        KartTR Astropay
        Astropay | Türkiye'nin Tek Resmi Lisans Belgeli Astropay Satış Adresi KartTR.Com'dan ✓ astropay kart satın alabilirsiniz.
        Takı Dükkanı
        Gümüş Alyans Modelleri
        Nice Türkiye
        Nice Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.nice-otomasyon.com
        Bft Türkiye
        Bft Türkiye
        Otomatik Kapı Sistemleri
        www.bft-turkiye.com

        AdIDM Reklam Vermek İçin Tıklayın
        BURADA YER ALMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN!
        Reklamı Geç