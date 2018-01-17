Galatasaray Polonya ekibine şans tanımadı

Salon: City Sports Hall
Hakemler: Petar Denkovski xx, Sergii Tyslenko xx, Mindaugas Vecerskis xx
CCC Polkowice: Artemis Spanou xx 12, Alysha Clark xx 14, Elina Dikeoulakou xx 11, Weronika Gajda xx 11, Temi Fagbenle x 6, Magdalena Leciejewska x 5, Antonija Sandric xx 12, Angelika Stankiewicz x 6
Başantrenör: George-Dikeoulakos
Galatasaray: Allie Quigley xxxx 22, Işıl Alben xx 10, Jelena Dubljevic xx 16, Gintare Petronyte x 7, Kaela Davis x 7, Olivia Epoupa xx 12, Ewelina Kobryn xx 12, Tuğba Taşçı x
Başantrenör: Marina Maljkovic
1. Periyot: 22-20 (CCC Polkowice lehine)
Devre: 40-41 (Galatasaray lehine)
3. Periyot: 59-65 (Galatasaray lehine)