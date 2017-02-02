59. Grammy Müzik Ödülleri Töreni, 13 Şubat tarihinde dünyaca ünlü müzik yıldızlarının katılımıyla Los Angeles Staples Center’da yapılacak. Müziğin Oscar’ı sayılan Grammy Müzik Ödül Töreni, Emmy ve Tony ödüllerinin sahibi The Late Late Show’un sunucusu James Corden tarafından sunulacak. Tören, saat 04.00’ten itibaren naklen Power TV’den yayınlanacak. Grammy’lerde bu yıl Beyonce ve Rihanna yarışı öne çıkıyor. Beyonce 9 dalda, Rihanna ise 8 dalda ödüllere aday.
İşte tüm adaylar:
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
Adele – 25
Beyonce – Lemonade
Drake – Views
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
…
YILIN KAYDI
Adele – Hello
Beyonce – Formation
Rihanna – Work
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
Lukas Graham – 7 years
…
YILIN ŞARKISI
Beyonce – Formation
Adele – Hello
Mike Posner – I Took a Pill in Ibiza
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
…
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Anderson Paak
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
The Chainsmokers
Kelsea Ballerini
…
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Adele – Hello
Beyonce – Hold Up
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Kelly Clarkson – Piece by Piece (“Idol” Version)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
…
EN İYİ GRUP POP PERFORMANSI
The Chainsmokers – Closer [ft. Halsey]
Lukas Graham – 7 Years
Rihanna – Work [ft. Drake]
Sia – Cheap Thrills [ft. Sean Paul]
Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
…
EN İYİ VOKAL POP ALBÜMÜ
Adele – 25
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
…
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL VOKAL POP ALBÜMÜ
Andrea Bocelli – Cinema
Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels
Josh Groben – Stages Live
Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
…
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Desiigner – Panda
Drake – Pop Style [ft. The Throne]
Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Schoolboy Q – That Part [ft. Kanye West]
…
EN İYİ RAP İŞ BİRLİĞİ
Beyonce – Freedom [ft. Kendrick Lamar]
Drake – Hotline Bling
D.R.A.M. – Broccoli [ft. Lil Yachty]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]
…
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]
Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]
Drake – Hotline Bling
Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]
Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]
…
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
…
ROCK
En İyi Rock Performansı
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)
Beyonce – Don’t Hurt Yourself [ft. Jack White]
David Bowie – Blackstar
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on “Conan”)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
…
EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI
Baroness – Shock Me
Gojira – Silvera
Korn – Rotting in Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia
Periphery – The Price is Wrong
…
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
David Bowie – Blackstar
Radiohead – Burn the Witch
Metallica – Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human
…
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Blink-182 – California
Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira – Magma
Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor
Weezer – Weezer
…
ALTERNATİF
En İyi Alternatif Müzik Albümü
Bon Iver – 22, A Million
David Bowie – Blackstar
PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
…
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
BJ the Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James – Permission
Musiq Soulchild – I Do
Rihanna – Needed Me
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
…
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI
William Bell – The Three of Me
BJ the Chicago Kid – Woman’s World
Fantasia – Sleeping With the One I Love
Lalah Hathaway – Angel
Jill Scott – Can’t Wait
…
EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI
PARTYNEXTDOOR – Come See Me [ft. Drake]
Bryson Tiller – Exchange
Rihanna – Kiss It Better
Maxwell – Lake by the Ocean
Tory Lanez – Luv
…
EN İYİ ÇAĞDAŞ ALBÜM
Beyonce – Lemonade
Gallant – Ology
KING – We Are King
Anderson .Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – ANTI
…
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
…
DANS
En İyi Dans Kaydı
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Flume – Never Be Like You [ft. Kai]
Riton – Rinse & Repeat [ft. Kah-Lo]
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee
…
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Flume – Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho – Epoch
Underworld – Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future
Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII
…
EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ
David Cross – …America…Great…
Margaret Cho – American Myth
Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer – Live at the Apollo
Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping
…
EN İYİ REMIX KAYIT
Soul Pacific – Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)
The Silver Lake Chorus – Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)
Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)
Ry X – Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
The Chemical Brothers – Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)
….
GÖRSEL MEDYA MÜZİK
En İyi Toplama Soundtrack
Various Artists – Amy
Miles Davis & Various Artists – Miles Ahead
Various Artists – Straight Outta Compton
Various Artists – Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Various Artists – Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
….
EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SOUNDTRACK
Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies
Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant
John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2
…
EN İYİ ALBÜM KAPAĞI
Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty – Rihanna – Anti
Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie – Blackstar
Andrew Savage – Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds – Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel
Eric Timothy Carlson – Bon Iver – 22, A Million
…
EN İYİ BOXSET VE LIMITED EDITION ALBÜM KAPAĞI
Gerard Lo Monaco – Edith Piaf – Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark – J. Views – 401 Days
Matt Taylor – Trey Anastasio – Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Simon Earith & James Musgrave – Paul McCartney – Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)
…
YILIN YAPIMCISI
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
…
EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU
Beyonce – Formation
Leon Bridges – River
Coldplay – Up & Up
Jamie xx – Gosh
OK Go – Upside Down & Inside Out
…
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Beyonce – Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers
Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry