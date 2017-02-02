59. Grammy Müzik Ödülleri Töreni, 13 Şubat tarihinde dünyaca ünlü müzik yıldızlarının katılımıyla Los Angeles Staples Center’da yapılacak. Müziğin Oscar’ı sayılan Grammy Müzik Ödül Töreni, Emmy ve Tony ödüllerinin sahibi The Late Late Show’un sunucusu James Corden tarafından sunulacak. Tören, saat 04.00’ten itibaren naklen Power TV’den yayınlanacak. Grammy’lerde bu yıl Beyonce ve Rihanna yarışı öne çıkıyor. Beyonce 9 dalda, Rihanna ise 8 dalda ödüllere aday.

İşte tüm adaylar:

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Adele – 25

Beyonce – Lemonade

Drake – Views

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

…

YILIN KAYDI

Adele – Hello

Beyonce – Formation

Rihanna – Work

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Lukas Graham – 7 years

…

YILIN ŞARKISI

Beyonce – Formation

Adele – Hello

Mike Posner – I Took a Pill in Ibiza

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

…

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Anderson Paak

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

The Chainsmokers

Kelsea Ballerini

…

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Adele – Hello

Beyonce – Hold Up

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Kelly Clarkson – Piece by Piece (“Idol” Version)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

…

EN İYİ GRUP POP PERFORMANSI

The Chainsmokers – Closer [ft. Halsey]

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

Rihanna – Work [ft. Drake]

Sia – Cheap Thrills [ft. Sean Paul]

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

…

EN İYİ VOKAL POP ALBÜMÜ

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

…

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL VOKAL POP ALBÜMÜ

Andrea Bocelli – Cinema

Bob Dylan – Fallen Angels

Josh Groben – Stages Live

Willie Nelson – Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand – Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

…

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Desiigner – Panda

Drake – Pop Style [ft. The Throne]

Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Schoolboy Q – That Part [ft. Kanye West]

…

EN İYİ RAP İŞ BİRLİĞİ

Beyonce – Freedom [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Drake – Hotline Bling

D.R.A.M. – Broccoli [ft. Lil Yachty]

Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]

…

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Fat Joe & Remy Ma – All the Way Up [ft. French Montana and Infrared]

Kanye West – Famous [ft. Rihanna]

Drake – Hotline Bling

Chance the Rapper – No Problem [ft. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne]

Kanye West – Ultralight Beam [ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream]

…

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – and the Anonymous Nobody…

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

…

ROCK

En İyi Rock Performansı

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce – Don’t Hurt Yourself [ft. Jack White]

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on “Conan”)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

…

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting in Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price is Wrong

…

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

David Bowie – Blackstar

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Metallica – Hardwired

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

…

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Blink-182 – California

Cage the Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic! At the Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

…

ALTERNATİF

En İyi Alternatif Müzik Albümü

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

…

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

BJ the Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James – Permission

Musiq Soulchild – I Do

Rihanna – Needed Me

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

…

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

William Bell – The Three of Me

BJ the Chicago Kid – Woman’s World

Fantasia – Sleeping With the One I Love

Lalah Hathaway – Angel

Jill Scott – Can’t Wait

…

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

PARTYNEXTDOOR – Come See Me [ft. Drake]

Bryson Tiller – Exchange

Rihanna – Kiss It Better

Maxwell – Lake by the Ocean

Tory Lanez – Luv

…

EN İYİ ÇAĞDAŞ ALBÜM

Beyonce – Lemonade

Gallant – Ology

KING – We Are King

Anderson .Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – ANTI

…

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

BJ the Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

…

DANS

En İyi Dans Kaydı

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down [ft. Daya]

Flume – Never Be Like You [ft. Kai]

Riton – Rinse & Repeat [ft. Kah-Lo]

Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

…

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Flume – Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre – Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho – Epoch

Underworld – Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future

Louie Vega – Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

…

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

David Cross – …America…Great…

Margaret Cho – American Myth

Tig Notaro – Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer – Live at the Apollo

Patton Oswalt – Talking for Clapping

…

EN İYİ REMIX KAYIT

Soul Pacific – Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)

The Silver Lake Chorus – Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)

Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)

Ry X – Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)

The Chemical Brothers – Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)

….

GÖRSEL MEDYA MÜZİK

En İyi Toplama Soundtrack

Various Artists – Amy

Miles Davis & Various Artists – Miles Ahead

Various Artists – Straight Outta Compton

Various Artists – Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)

Various Artists – Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

….

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SOUNDTRACK

Thomas Newman – Bridge of Spies

Ennio Morricone – Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto – The Revenant

John Williams – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein – Stranger Things Volume 2

…

EN İYİ ALBÜM KAPAĞI

Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty – Rihanna – Anti

Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie – Blackstar

Andrew Savage – Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds – Reckless Kelly – Sunset Motel

Eric Timothy Carlson – Bon Iver – 22, A Million

…

EN İYİ BOXSET VE LIMITED EDITION ALBÜM KAPAĞI

Gerard Lo Monaco – Edith Piaf – Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark – J. Views – 401 Days

Matt Taylor – Trey Anastasio – Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Simon Earith & James Musgrave – Paul McCartney – Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)

…

YILIN YAPIMCISI

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

…

EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU

Beyonce – Formation

Leon Bridges – River

Coldplay – Up & Up

Jamie xx – Gosh

OK Go – Upside Down & Inside Out

…

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Steve Aoki – I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

The Beatles – The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

Beyonce – Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble – The Music of Strangers

Various Artists – American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry