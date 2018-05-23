Diğer
23 Mayıs 2018 22:41

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi play-off: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 81 - Sakarya Büyükşehir Basketbol: 66

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi play-off çeyrek final ilk maçında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, sahasında Sakarya Büyükşehir Basketbol’u 81-66 mağlup etti.

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi play-off: Fenerbahçe Doğuş: 81 - Sakarya Büyükşehir Basketbol: 66

23 Mayıs 2018 22:41



Salon: Ülker Spor


Hakemler: Özlem Yalman xx, İsmail Aydın xx, Kerem Baki xx


Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Ali Muhammed x, Datome xx 10, Nunnanlly xxx 15, Ahmet xx 8, Vesely xx 12, Melli xxx 15, Sloukas xx 8, Thompson xx 8, Sinan x, Melih x 5


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


Sakarya Büyükşehir Basketbol: Harris xx 9, Jones xxx 14, Fall xx 6, Metecan x 4, Boothe x 6, Clavell xxx 16, Jankovic xx 11, Can x, Ersin x, Mehmet x


Başantrenör: Selçuk Ernak


1. Periyot: 23-20 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)


Devre: 44-30 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)


3. Periyot: 59-54 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)




