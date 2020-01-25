Fenerbahçe Beko, Armani Milan'a fırsat vermedi

Salon: Ülker Spor Etkinlik
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou, Carlos Peruga, Saso Petek
Fenerbahçe Beko: Sloukas 10, Thomas 10, De Colo 12, Datome 14, Kalinic 10, Vesely 10, Nunnally 4, Westermann 3, Williams
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
AX Armani Milan: Skyes 9, Rodriguez 9, Roll 6, Micov 2, Scola 7, Tarczewski 19, Della Valle 6, Biligha, Gudaitis 2, Nedovic 2, Cinciarini 2
Başantrenör: Ettore Messina
1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 41-31 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 56-47 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)